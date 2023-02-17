POCO C55 will be ready for sale through Flipkart on February 21!

POCO C55 will be available in India very soon with an affordable price tag. We have shared with you a few days ago that POCO C55 will be released, but we were not sure when it will be launched back then. We can now confidently state that it will be available in India on February 21.

POCO C55 will be a very affordable smartphone with decent specs. We expect it to cost around $100. If you consider the people buying a phone for very basic tasks, a brand new phone for around $100 is quite attractive.

POCO C55 on Flipkart

POCO India team has announced that POCO C55 will be ready for sale on February 21 at 12 noon. You will be able to order POCO C55 at that time, but we can’t predict when the shipments will start for sure.

Xiaomi sells the phones in different regions under different branding in order to sell them at a low price. POCO C55 will be a rebranded version of Redmi 12C. You can the specifications of Redmi 12C through this link.

POCO C55 expected specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85 (MT6769Z) (12nm)

Display: 6.71″ IPS LCD HD+ (720×1650) 60Hz

Camera: 50MP + 5MP (depht)

Selfie Camera: 5MP (f/2.0)

RAM/Storage: 4/6GB RAM + 64/128GB Storage (eMMC 5.1)

Battery/Charging: 5000mAh Li-Po with 10W fast charging support

OS: MIUI 13 (POCO UI) based on Android 12

What do you think about POCO C55? Please share your thoughts in the comments!