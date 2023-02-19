POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 Update: Smoother, Faster, and More Intuitive Than Ever!

MIUI 14 is a Stock ROM based on Android developed by Xiaomi Inc. It was announced in December 2022. Key features include a redesigned interface, new super icons, animal widgets, and various optimizations for performance and battery life. In addition, MIUI 14 has been made smaller in size by reworking the MIUI architecture. It is available for various Xiaomi devices including Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO.

POCO F2 Pro is a smartphone developed by POCO, a subsidiary of Xiaomi. It was released in May 2020 and is part of the POCO F series of phones. There are millions of POCO F2 Pro users and they enjoy using their smartphones. Recently, MIUI 14 has been on the agenda for many models.

So what’s the latest for POCO F2 Pro? When will the POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 update be released? For those wondering when the new MIUI interface will come, here it is! Today we are announcing the release date of POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14.

POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 Update

POCO F2 Pro was launched in 2020. It comes out of the box with Android 10-based MIUI 11. It is currently running on MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Working very quickly and smoothly in its current state. The smartphone packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a high-performance Snapdragon 865 SOC, and a 4700mAh battery. Known as one of the best Snapdragon 865 devices in its segment, the POCO F2 Pro is very impressive. Millions of people enjoy using POCO F2 Pro.

The MIUI 14 update for POCO F2 Pro will bring a significant improvement over previous versions of the software. The old version the MIUI 13 needs to cover its deficiencies with the new MIUI 14. Xiaomi has already started preparations for POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 UI.

It is expected to improve the user experience and significantly increase the performance of the device. Users already want the POCO F2 Pro to receive the MIUI 14 update. Let’s take a look at the latest status of the update together!

The new MIUI update based on Android 12 is being tested on the smartphone. The information is received through the Official MIUI Server, so it is reliable. The last internal MIUI build is V14.0.1.0.SJKCNXM.

Note that the new update to be released is for the Redmi K30 Pro. POCO F2 Pro is sold in China under the name Redmi K30 Pro. First, the Redmi K30 Pro will receive MIUI 14. Do not worry. A few months from now, POCO F2 Pro will have this new interface update.

The update is now ready and will be coming soon. This is good news for users. With the new Android 12-based MIUI 14, POCO F2 Pro will now run much more stable, faster, and more responsive. In addition, this update should offer new home screen features to users. Because POCO F2 Pro users are looking forward to MIUI 14. It should be noted that the new upcoming MIUI is based on Android 12. POCO F2 Pro Pro will not receive the Android 13 update. Although this is sad, you will still be able to experience the MIUI 14 interface in the near future.

So when will this update be rolled out to users? What is the release date of the POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 update? This update will be released by the Beginning of March at the latest. Because these builds have been tested for a long time and are prepared for you to have the best experience! It will first be rolled out to Mi Pilots. Please wait patiently until then.

So what is the latest situation for the EEA and etc. region? When will POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 update arrive in the EEA region? The update for EEA is not ready yet, it is being prepared. The last internal MIUI build is V14.0.0.2.SJKEUXM. This confirms that POCO F2 Pro will get MIUI 14 in the near future. We’ll let you know when the bugs are fixed and fully ready. We will inform you about new developments.

Where can download the POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to download the POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.