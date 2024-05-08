Poco F6 global variant to debut soon after appearing on Indonesia telecom certification website

The global variant of the Poco F6 has been spotted recently on Indonesia’s Direktorat Jenderal Sumber Daya dan Perangkat Pos dan Informatika website.

The device carries the 24069PC21G model number, with the “G” portion indicating its global variant. It is the same model number spotted recently on Geekbench, supporting speculations that Poco is indeed making its final preparations for its announcement.

No new details have been revealed in the SDPPI certification (via MySmartPrice), but the “2406” portion of its model number suggests that it will be launching next month.

Meanwhile, through the device’s past appearances on other platforms (Geekbench, NBTC, and India’s Bureau of Indian Standards), some of the details already confirmed involving the Poco F6 include:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor

Adreno 735 GPU

12GB LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

Sony IMX920 sensor

Android 14

As per other reports, the Poco F6 is believed to be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 3. If it is true, it means that aside from the details mentioned above, it could also adopt the other details of the said Redmi phone, including: