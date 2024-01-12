POCO M5 starts receiving HyperOS update

As of now, the POCO M5 is starting to receive the HyperOS update. One of the devices receiving this unique upgrade, the POCO M5 marks an important milestone. Xiaomi is preparing to bring significant improvements by upgrading system optimization and providing a unique user experience with the HyperOS update released to the Global region.

POCO M5 HyperOS Update

With the HyperOS update rolling out to the POCO M5, a new era of possibilities opens up. Built on Android 14, HyperOS promises to redefine the user experience, so we expect many more smartphones to follow suit in the near future. Global users are lucky enough to be the first to get their hands on the HyperOS update, a solid 3.7 GB package with build number OS1.0.2.0.ULUMIXM.

Changelog

As of January 12, 2024, the changelog of POCO M5 HyperOS update released for the Global region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System]

Updated Android Security Patch to December 2023. Increased system security.

[Vibrant aesthetics]

Global aesthetics draw inspiration from life itself and change the way your device looks and feels

New animation language makes interactions with your device wholesome and intuitive

Natural colors bring vibrancy and vitality to every corner of your device

Our all-new system font supports multiple writing systems

Redesigned Weather app not only gives you important information, but also shows you how it feels outside

Notifications are focused on important information, presenting it to you in the most efficient way

Every photo can look like an art poster on your Lock screen, enhanced by multiple effects and dynamic rendering

New Home screen icons refresh familiar items with new shapes and colors

Our in-house multi-rendering technology makes visuals delicate and comfortable across the whole system

Multitasking is now even more straightforward and convenient with an upgraded multi-window interface

POCO M5’s HyperOS update, released in the Global region, is first rolled out to users in the HyperOS Pilot Tester program. All users will soon have access to the HyperOS update. Please wait patiently. You can get the update via HyperOS Downloader.