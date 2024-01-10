MIUI 16 codes have been added to the HyperOS beta. Is HyperOS 2.0 coming?

Xiaomi shocked everyone with its new step. Nobody expected this to happen. While the Xiaomi HyperOS 1.0 update has already been released to specific devices, the smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has started working on HyperOS 2.0. You might think we’re joking, but this is no joke. Xiaomi HyperOS 1.0 is actually a renamed MIUI 15. In a sudden decision, MIUI 15 has been renamed to Xiaomi HyperOS. Although MIUI 15 is launched as Xiaomi HyperOS, it’s presence is clearly visible in Mi Code.

Now we will announce a new development that will surprise all technology media. Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0, aka MIUI 16, was spotted on Mi Code. MIUI 16 code lines appearing in the HyperOS update show that the brand is already working on its next user interface. This new user interface update will be based on Android 15 and will be first rolled out to Xiaomi 14 series users.

Say Hello to Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0

After Xiaomi’s announcement regarding the first version of HyperOS, the first information about Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 (MIUI 16) has started to surface. Before Xiaomi announced HyperOS, MIUI 15 lines appeared in Mi Code, hinting that the new interface was coming.

Now the spotting of MIUI 16 confirms the existence of the next Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0. Xiaomi HyperOS 1.0 is internally named MIUI 15 and has version number V816. Analyzing the version number reveals the anniversary of MIUI. Because MIUI was first officially introduced on August 16, 2010.

Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 will have the internal name MIUI 16, but unfortunately, we don’t know the version number. Meanwhile, Google continues to develop the Android 15 operating system. Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 will be launched in the last quarter of the year and will be based on Android 15.

If you want you can also check this file, this information is therefore reliable. The first MIUI 16 codeline appears in the libs, suggesting Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0. Xiaomi may offer significant changes with the new HyperOS 2.0. Improved high-end system performance, a more user-oriented user interface, and increased battery life are among the possible improvements.

There is no clear information at the moment, but the smartphone manufacturer’s latest move suggests that the interface will be excellent. Early preparations should be a sign of important changes. Xiaomi will not disappoint its users and will redesign everything with HyperOS 2.0. Xiaomi 15 series will be unveiled with Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 and this update will be rolled out to all other Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 compatible models, starting with the Xiaomi 14 series.