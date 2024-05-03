Vivo V30e debuts with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 8GB RAM, 5500mAh battery, 50MP selfie cam

Aside from the Y38 5G, Vivo has also unveiled the V30e model this week, giving fans in India some interesting features like the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, 8GB memory, 5500mAh battery, and a 50MP selfie camera.
The new model joins the V30 lineup. It comes in two configurations of 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, which sell for ₹27,999 and ₹29,999, respectively. Buyers can also select from two color options for the handheld, which come in Velvet Red and Silk Blue colorways.
Here are more details about the new 5G smartphone:
- Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- 5G connectivity
- 8GB RAM
- Up to 256GB storage
- 8GB/128GB (₹27,999) and 8GB/256GB (₹29,999)
- 6.78″ 120Hz FullHD+ curved AMOLED display with 1,300 nits peak brightness
- Rear Cam: 50MP primary with OIS, 8MP ultrawide
- 50MP selfie camera with AF
- 5,500mAh battery
- 44W fast charging
- Android 14-based Funtouch 14 OS
- IP64 rating
- Velvet Red and Silk Blue colors
- Sale Start: May 9