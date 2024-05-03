Vivo V30e debuts with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 8GB RAM, 5500mAh battery, 50MP selfie cam

Santiago Jr Bongco
May. 3, 2024, 5:37

Aside from the Y38 5G, Vivo has also unveiled the V30e model this week, giving fans in India some interesting features like the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, 8GB memory, 5500mAh battery, and a 50MP selfie camera.

The new model joins the V30 lineup. It comes in two configurations of 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, which sell for ₹27,999 and ₹29,999, respectively. Buyers can also select from two color options for the handheld, which come in Velvet Red and Silk Blue colorways.

Here are more details about the new 5G smartphone:

  • Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • 5G connectivity
  • 8GB RAM
  • Up to 256GB storage
  • 8GB/128GB (₹27,999) and 8GB/256GB (₹29,999)
  • 6.78″ 120Hz FullHD+ curved AMOLED display with 1,300 nits peak brightness
  • Rear Cam: 50MP primary with OIS, 8MP ultrawide
  • 50MP selfie camera with AF
  • 5,500mAh battery
  • 44W fast charging
  • Android 14-based Funtouch 14 OS
  • IP64 rating
  • Velvet Red and Silk Blue colors
  • Sale Start: May 9

