POCO M6 Pro 5G launch date revealed on the web, August 5!

A few days ago, we informed you that the POCO M6 Pro 5G will be introduced, and now the POCO M6 Pro 5G launch date has been confirmed on the web. The phone hasn’t been revealed yet but we know almost everything about the upcoming phone.

POCO M6 Pro 5G launch date confirmed

During yesterday’s launch event on August 1st, two new phones were introduced – Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G. POCO M6 Pro 5G will join these devices in the same price segment, marking a third addition to the budget lineup.

Though there was no official information about the POCO M6 Pro 5G launch date on POCO’s website, a Flipkart poster has now revealed this detail.

POCO decided to delay the launch and saved it for a later date although Redmi 12 5G and POCO M6 Pro 5G shares same specs. It’s worth noting that POCO M6 Pro 5G might not bring anything groundbreaking, as it seems to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 12 5G. However, what sets it apart is its competitive pricing. M6 Pro 5G might actually go sale at a lower price than Redmi 12 5G.

Xiaomi has done a very good job with the Redmi 12 series in India, offering the base variant of Redmi 12 at ₹9,999, which is slightly more affordable compared to other phones with similar specifications, such as “realme C” series phones.

POCO M6 Pro 5G specs

As we said, we expect POCO M6 Pro 5G to be a similar phone to Redmi 12 5G. POCO M6 Pro 5G will come with dual camera setup on the back, 50 MP main and 2 MP depth camera will be accompanied by 8 MP selfie camera.

POCO M6 Pro 5G will come with UFS 2.2 storage unit and LPDDR4X RAM. The base variant of the phone may come with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and it will come with a 6.79-inch FHD resolution 90 Hz IPS LCD display. The phone will have a 5000 mAh battery and 18W charging (22.5W charging adapter included).