Poco reveals M7 Plus’ design, battery, price segment in India ahead of August 13 debut

Ahead of its launch, Poco confirmed the price segment, design, and battery details of its upcoming Poco M7 Plus model. The brand also confirmed that it would launch on August 13.

The Poco model is set to launch in India next week. It will join the Poco M7 variant that was launched in March. However, it is not an entirely new phone, as earlier reports revealed that it could be a rebadged Redmi 15 5G.

Confirming the speculation is the latest information from the brand about the phone’s battery capacity. According to Poco, the handheld carries a 7000mAh cell, which is the same battery inside its alleged Redmi counterpart. Moreover, Poco shared that the smartphone will be offered for under ₹15,000 in India.

The new material shared by Poco also shows the phone’s design, which features a pill-shaped camera island with a 50MP main camera. The phone’s back sports a white panel with some red and blue elements on the edges.

While the rest of the details of the Poco M7 Plus remain unknown, the specifications of the Redmi 15 5G could give us an idea of what to expect:

Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

4GB RAM

128GB storage

6.9” 144Hz IPS LCD

50MP main camera

8MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

33W charging

Android 15

IP64 rating

Black, Green, and Titanium colorways

