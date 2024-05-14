Poco to unveil F6, F6 Pro on May 23 globally

Poco has finally confirmed that it will launch the Poco F6 and Poco F6 Pro next week, May 23.

One of the markets set to welcome the F6 model is India, where the model will be available exclusively on Flipkart for ₹30,000. The series is also expected to arrive in Dubai, where its global launch will be held on the same date at 15:00 (GMT+4).

The company didn’t share other details about the phones in the announcement, but past reports and leaks have already divulged some of them. For instance, the global variant of the standard model appeared on Indonesia’s telecom certification website, revealing features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, Adreno 735 GPU, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, Sony IMX920 sensor, and Android 14 OS. Also, as shared earlier, the Poco F6 is believed to be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 3. If it is true, it means that aside from the details mentioned above, it could also adopt the other details of the said Redmi phone, including a 6.7” OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging, and IP64 rating.

On the other hand, Xiaomi inadvertently revealed that the Poco F6 Pro is a rebranded Redmi K70. With this, we can assume that it will have the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, up to 16GB/1TB configuration, 6.67” OLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 4000 nits peak brightness, 50M/8MP/2MP rear cam configuration, 5000mAh battery, and a 120W wired charging capability.