POCO X5 5G MIUI 14 Update: August 2023 Security Update for Indonesia Region

Xiaomi has recently released the update of the latest MIUI 14 for the POCO X5 5G. This update brings a host of new features and improvements to the user experience, including a new design language, super icons, and animal widgets.

One of the most notable changes in MIUI 14 is the updated visual design. The new design has a more minimalist aesthetic with an emphasis on white space and clean lines. This gives the interface a more modern, fluid look and feel. Also, the update includes new animations and transitions that add some dynamism to the user experience. Today, the new POCO X5 5G MIUI 14 update has been released for the Indonesia region.

Indonesia Region

August 2023 Security Patch

As of August 13, 2023, Xiaomi has started rolling out the August 2023 Security Patch for the POCO X5 5G. This update increases system security and stability. The new MIUI 14 update is now accessible to everyone. The build number of the August 2023 Security Patch update is MIUI-V14.0.5.0.TMPIDXM.

Changelog

As of August 13, 2023, the changelog of the POCO X5 5G MIUI 14 update released for the Indonesia region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System]

Updated Android Security Patch to August 2023. Increased System Security.