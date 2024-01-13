POCO X5 5G will start receiving Xiaomi HyperOS update

POCO X5 5G delivers an unparalleled mobile experience. Powered by the powerful Snapdragon 695, this smartphone not only delivers outstanding performance but also features a premium and stylish design that sets it apart from the rest. With the recent unveiling of HyperOS, fans have been excited and waiting to see which devices will receive this revolutionary update. Today, we bring exciting news for POCO X5 5G enthusiasts, showing that the HyperOS update is coming soon.

POCO X5 5G HyperOS Update

POCO X5 5G initially shipped with Android 12-based MIUI 13 and is currently running on Android 13-based MIUI 14. The question on the minds of many is when this model will receive the highly anticipated HyperOS upgrade. In a significant development, we are excited to announce that the HyperOS update is ready for Global ROM and will be rolling out soon. Here, we cover the details of this upcoming update.

The last internal HyperOS build for POCO X5 5G is OS1.0.3.0.UMPMIXM. This version will first be rolled out to Global ROM users and POCO is working to release it quickly. New HyperOS is based on Android 14 and will offer significant system optimizations. HyperOS update will be released by the “Beginning of February” at the latest. To facilitate the seamless download of the HyperOS update, users are encouraged to leverage the MIUI Downloader app, streamlining the process and ensuring a hassle-free transition to the enhanced operating system.

Source: Xiaomiui