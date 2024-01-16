POCO X5 Pro 5G will receive Xiaomi HyperOS update soon

POCO X5 Pro 5G is a POCO X series smartphone introduced by POCO. It offers a smooth experience to users with its high processing performance. Xiaomi made a big sound by announcing HyperOS and users are wondering when the update will arrive. The refreshed interface of HyperOS offers a more beautiful appearance, while system optimization has been significantly increased. So when will POCO X5 Pro 5G receive the Xiaomi HyperOS update?

POCO X5 Pro 5G Xiaomi HyperOS update

POCO X5 Pro 5G was officially launched in 2023. It came out of the box with Android 12 based MIUI 14 and is currently running Android 13 based MIUI 14. Many POCO X5 Pro users are asking when the Xiaomi HyperOS update will be rolling out. We at Xiaomiui will answer your question now. HyperOS update for POCO X5 Pro 5G was being tested. Now we would like to state that the new update is completely ready.

The last internal Xiaomi HyperOS builds of the POCO X5 Pro 5G are V816.0.2.0.UMSMIXM and V816.0.1.0.UMSEUXM. These builds were spotted on the Xiaomi server and confirmed by Xiaomiui. Xiaomi HyperOS is an Android 14 based user interface and with this update, the Android 14 update will also be rolled out. Please note that the new update will improve system performance and provide a refreshed user interface. Let’s answer the question everyone has been asking!

When will POCO X5 Pro 5G receive the Xiaomi HyperOS update? The smartphone will start receiving HyperOS updates from the “End of January“. Please wait patiently. We will notify you when it is released.

Source: Xiaomiui