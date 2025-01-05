Here’s how much Poco X7, X7 Pro cost globally

A tipster shared the pricing list of the Poco X7 series in the global market, noting that it will start at €299 in Europe.

The Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro are set to launch soon, including in India, where it will debut on January 9. According to earlier reports, the Pro model will be priced under ₹30K in India. Now, the full pricing list of both models for users in Europe is finally available.

Thanks to a leak from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, it was revealed that the vanilla model will be offered in two configurations, while the X7 Pro is coming in three options. According to the tipster, the Poco X7 comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB options, priced at €299 and €349, respectively. Meanwhile, the X7 Pro reportedly has 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB, priced at €369, €399, and €429, respectively.

According to Poco’s latest announcement, the Poco X7 will offer an IP69 rating for full protection. The vanilla model will also boast a curved 1.5K 3D AMOLED with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The X7 Pro, on the other hand, will arrive with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 20MP selfie camera. The vanilla model is also expected to feature a 50MP primary camera.

