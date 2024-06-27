Realme 12 4G arrives with Snapdragon 685, 8GB RAM, 50MP camera, 67W charging

Realme released the 4G version of the original Realme 12 model in Pakistan this week. Despite the downgrade from 5G to 4G, the device still offers decent specifications in various departments.

The model was launched in Pakistan alongside the Realme 12+. The Realme 12 4G is the new variant of the Realme 12 5G, but Realme introduced some significant changes in the phone. Some include the 6nm 4G Snapdragon 685 chip that its Realme 12 Lite sibling is using, a 6.67” 120Hz OLED with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and higher 2,000 nits peak brightness, and an under-display fingerprint scanner support.

In the camera department, the Realme 12 4G comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main + 2MP depth unit rear camera setup. This is lower than the 108MP main camera of the Realme 12 5G, but Realme compensated for it in the selfie camera, which is now 16MP (vs. the 8MP in the 5G variant).

Ultimately, the Realme 12 4G still has the same 5000mAh battery as its 5G sibling, but it is now powered by 67W charging. In terms of storage and memory, Realme offers two options: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.