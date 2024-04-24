Realme 12 Lite: Everything you need to know about the rebranded Realme C67 4G

The Realme 12 Lite is now official, and it is, interestingly, a spitting image of 2023’s Realme C67 4G.
The model joins the Realme 12 lineup, offering the same features as the C67 4G. It includes the Sunny Oasis and Black Rock color options. The model is now being offered in the Turkish market, with the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations being offered for ₺10,999 (around $337) and ₺14,999 (around $460), respectively.
Here are the details of Realme 12 Lite:
- 164.6 x 75.4 x 7.6mm dimensions, 185g weight
- 6nm Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685, Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations
- 6.72” IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits (typ), and 950 nits (HBM)
- Rear Cam: 108MP wide with PDAF and 2MP depth
- Front Cam: 8MP wide
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5000mAh battery
- 33W wired charging
- Android 14-based Realme UI
- Sunny Oasis and Black Rock color options
- IP54 rating