Realme 12X 5G is now official in India

Realme 12X 5G has finally made its debut in India, confirming previous leaks involving its features and specifications.

Realme confirmed the availability of the model in the Indian market this Tuesday. It houses several interesting hardware and features, including a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip, a 5,000mAh battery with SuperVOOC support, Dynamic Button, Air Gestures, and more.

The model is available in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colorways. As for its configurations, Realme offers it in 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB variants, which sell at Rs 11,999, Rs 13,499, and Rs 14,999, respectively. The official sale date of the model is currently unknown, but Realme will be holding an “early bird sale” today from 6PM to 8PM. During this time, buyers can take advantage of the discounted prices of the model: 4GB/128GB (Rs 10,999), 6GB/128GB (Rs 11,999), and 8GB/128GB (Rs 13,999). The device should soon become available on Flipkart and the Realme India website.

Here are the important details of the Realme 12X 5G: