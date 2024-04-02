Realme 12X 5G is now official in India

Realme 12X 5G has finally made its debut in India, confirming previous leaks involving its features and specifications.
Realme confirmed the availability of the model in the Indian market this Tuesday. It houses several interesting hardware and features, including a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip, a 5,000mAh battery with SuperVOOC support, Dynamic Button, Air Gestures, and more.
The model is available in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colorways. As for its configurations, Realme offers it in 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB variants, which sell at Rs 11,999, Rs 13,499, and Rs 14,999, respectively. The official sale date of the model is currently unknown, but Realme will be holding an “early bird sale” today from 6PM to 8PM. During this time, buyers can take advantage of the discounted prices of the model: 4GB/128GB (Rs 10,999), 6GB/128GB (Rs 11,999), and 8GB/128GB (Rs 13,999). The device should soon become available on Flipkart and the Realme India website.
Here are the important details of the Realme 12X 5G:
- A 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU powers the device. It is offered in three configurations: 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB.
- It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging.
- There is support for Dynamic Button, allowing users to designate specific shortcut actions to the button.
- It has Air Gestures, so users can control the device without touching the screen.
- The punch hole cutout on the display houses the Mini Capsule 2.0, which is similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island feature.
- It comes in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green color options.
- Its 6.72-inch IPS LCD display sports a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 950 nits of peak brightness.
- It runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 system.
- It measures 165.6mm x 76.1mm x 7.69mm and only weighs 188g.
- Its rear camera system is composed of a 50MP primary unit and a 2MP macro. Its selfie camera is an 8MP unit.
- It has support for dual 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
- It is IP54-rated for water and dust resistance.