Realme 14 Pro+ specs leak: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 1.5K curved display, triple cam, 80W charging, more

Thanks to a leaker, we now have more details about the Realme 14 Pro+.

This week, Realme revealed the design of the Realme 14 series and highlighted its new pearl design and Pearl White color. Like its predecessor, the brand wants to emphasize the aesthetic value of the upcoming lineup by giving it a unique design. According to the brand, the backs of the new phones are cold-sensitive color-changing panels, and each phone has a distinctive fingerprint-like pattern.

Realme also confirmed that the Realme 14 Pro+ model has a quad-curved display with a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, an “Ocean Oculus” triple-camera system, and a “MagicGlow” Triple Flash.

Now, tipster Digital Chat Station wants to add more details about the phone. In his recent post, the account revealed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. Its display is reportedly a quad-curved 1.5K screen with 1.6mm narrow bezels. In the images shared by the tipster, the phone sports a centered punch-hole for the selfie camera on its display. In the back, on the other hand, is a centered circular camera island inside a metal ring. It houses has a 50MP + 8MP + 50MP rear camera system. One of the lenses is reportedly a 50MP IMX882 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

The account also echoed Realme’s revelation about the series’ IP68/69 rating and added that the Pro+ model has 80W flash charging support.

As their launch approaches, more details about the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ are expected. Stay tuned!

