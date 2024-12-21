Realme 14 Pro to arrive with temperature-sensitive panel, Pearl White color with individualized pattern

Realme revealed the unique design of its Realme 14 Pro series ahead of its official debut.

The Realme 13 Pro series made a good impression, thanks to its beautiful colors inspired by Monet’s paintings. Now, Realme wants to continue this success by giving its successor the same impressive looks.

This week, Realme showcased the pearl design of the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+. According to the company, its Pearl White color variant will sport a matte-finish back panel. This, however, is not the only highlight of the series.

As per Realme, the panel series was co-created by Valeur Designers to produce the world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing technology. This will allow the phone’s color to change from pearl white to vibrant blue when exposed to a temperature below 16°C. Additionally, Realme revealed that each phone will reportedly be distinctive due to its fingerprint-like texture.

“Like nature’s unique seashells, no two Pearl White Realme 14 Pro Series 5G back covers are alike,” Realme shared. “This distinctive, individualized pattern is achieved through a 30-step’ fusion fiber’ process using 95% eco-friendly, bio-based materials. The result is a device as unique as its owner, crafted with sustainable, biodegradable, and energy-efficient materials.”

In addition to the design, Realme also confirmed that the Realme 14 Pro+ model has a quad-curved display with a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, an “Ocean Oculus” triple-camera system, and a “MagicGlow” Triple Flash. According to the company, the entire Pro series will also be armed with IP66, IP68, and IP69 protection ratings.

