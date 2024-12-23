Confirmed: Realme 14 Pro series launching in January 2025

Realme has confirmed that it will launch the Realme 14 Pro series next month.

The brand shared the news online on its social media accounts and official website but did not specify the date. This follows the earlier unveiling of the designs of the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ models. According to the company, the new series will have a cold-sensitive color-changing back panel.

Both models will be offered in Pearl White color. As per Realme, the panel series was co-created by Valeur Designers to produce the world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing technology. This will allow the phone’s color to change from pearl white to vibrant blue when exposed to a temperature below 16°C. Additionally, Realme revealed that each phone will reportedly be distinctive due to its fingerprint-like texture.

According to earlier reports, the Realme 14 Pro+ model has a quad-curved display with a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, an “Ocean Oculus” triple-camera system, and a “MagicGlow” Triple Flash. Tipster Digital Chat Station said that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. Its display is reportedly a quad-curved 1.5K screen with 1.6mm narrow bezels. In the images shared by the tipster, the phone sports a centered punch-hole for the selfie camera on its display. In the back, on the other hand, is a centered circular camera island inside a metal ring. It houses has a 50MP + 8MP + 50MP rear camera system. One of the lenses is reportedly a 50MP IMX882 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The account also echoed Realme’s revelation about the series’ IP68/69 rating and added that the Pro+ model has 80W flash charging support.

