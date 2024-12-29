Confirmed: Realme 14 Pro series also comes in Suede Gray leather option

Aside from a color-changing design option, Realme shared that the Realme 14 Pro series will also be offered in Suede Gray leather.

The Realme 14 Pro will officially arrive next month, and Realme is now doubling down on its teasers. Recently, the brand revealed its design, which is said to feature the world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing technology. This will allow the phone’s color to change from pearl white to vibrant blue when exposed to a temperature below 16°C. Additionally, Realme revealed that each phone will reportedly be distinctive due to its fingerprint-like texture.

Now, Realme is back with another detail.

According to the company, in addition to the color-changing panel, it will introduce a 7.5-mm-thick leather option called Suede Gray for fans.

According to earlier reports, the Realme 14 Pro+ model has a quad-curved display with a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, an “Ocean Oculus” triple-camera system, and a “MagicGlow” Triple Flash. Tipster Digital Chat Station said that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. Its display is reportedly a quad-curved 1.5K screen with 1.6mm narrow bezels. In the images shared by the tipster, the phone sports a centered punch-hole for the selfie camera on its display. In the back, on the other hand, is a centered circular camera island inside a metal ring. It houses has a 50MP + 8MP + 50MP rear camera system. One of the lenses is reportedly a 50MP IMX882 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The account also echoed Realme’s revelation about the series’ IP68/69 rating and added that the Pro+ model has 80W flash charging support.