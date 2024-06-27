‘Tough as steel’ Realme C61 is now official in India

The Realme C61 has finally arrived in India this week. Realme markets the model as one of its newest models with “tough as steel” durability.

The device is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It is also pretty decent in terms of the power department, with its battery offering a 5,000mAh capacity. It also comes with an HD+ LCD screen and a 32MP main + depth sensor rear camera setup.

Despite its affordable price tag, the Realme C61’s main highlight is its durability, which Realme attributes to its metallic frame and IP54 rating. According to the company, the device boasts the TUV Rheinland’s “high-reliability” certificate, ensuring fans that it can outperform its competitors in toughness.

The Realme C61 comes in Safari Green and Marble Black color options, and it will hit stores this Friday, June 28. Fans also have options for configurations of 4GB/6GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB, which are priced at ₹7,699, ₹8,499, and ₹8,999, respectively.