Realme C63 5G is coming to India on August 12

Realme has confirmed that the Realme C63 5G will make its debut in India on August 12.

The brand didn’t make any major announcement about the model but instead listed it on its official website in India. No details about the specifications of the 5G device are available on the page, but its listing shows its design.

The Realme C63 5G will have the same flat rear panel and display as its 4G sibling, which launched in July. However, the former’s camera island will be placed in the upper middle of the back. Moreover, the images show that the C63 5 G’s camera lenses and flash will have a different setup.

As for its details, the Realme C63 5G could borrow several features of its 4G sibling. To recall, the UNISOC T612-powered device offers the following:

4GB/128GB configuration

expandable storage up to 2TB

6.74″ 90Hz HD+ IPS LCD with 450 nits peak brightness, Rainwater Smart Touch, and Mini Capsule 2 support

Rear Camera: 50MP + depth sensor

Selfie: 8MP

5,000mAh battery

45W charging

Android 14-based Realme UI

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor support

Leather Blue and Jade Green colors

