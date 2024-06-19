Realme GT 6 has ₹40K starting price in India

A microsite shows that the Realme GT 6 will be offered for a starting price of ₹39,999 in India.

The details were leaked ahead of the model’s expected launch this Thursday, June 20. The device now has its own microsite (via Smartprix), which shows the price tags of the Realme GT 6 for its two configurations.

According to the listing, the starting price of the Realme GT 6 will come at ₹39,999 for the 8GB/256GB configuration. The 12GB/256GB variant, on the other hand, will be offered for ₹42,999. It is important to note, however, that these prices come without offers, so they could still drop.

The news follows some specification confirmations of Realme about the GT 6, including its Sony LYT-808 main camera and 2x telephoto lens. Moreover, as shared earlier, the phone will offer the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, Geek Power Tuning, and some AI capabilities, including Night Vision Mode, Smart Removal, and Smart Loop. Based on the image of the GT 6 and speculations, it is believed that it is a rebranded Realme GT Neo 6, which launched in China in May. If this is true, the Realme GT 6 that will be arriving soon will also sport the following details: