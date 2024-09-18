Realme GT 6 receives Google AI features, including Magic Compose

Realme has established a new partnership with Google to inject its Realme GT 6 model with the latter’s AI creations, one of which includes the Magic Compose feature.

AI continues to infiltrate the smartphone industry, and Realme is the latest brand to introduce it to its users. Recently, the brand started rolling out AI features to its Realme GT 6 devices, giving users six new AI capabilities. The new features were introduced through the company’s recent 6.12 update.

More GT 6 users are expected to welcome the new AI features soon, including AI Ultra Clarity and Magic Compose. The latter is accessible through Google Messages and allows users to get instant response suggestions for a specific message. It also has some tone options to help users compose their messages in particular ways. It is important to note, however, that it is currently being only offered in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Korean.

Other AI features Realme GT 6 can expect in the update include the AI Ultra Clarity, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Smart Summary, AI Smart Loop, and AI Night Vision Mode.