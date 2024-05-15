Realme GT 6T price reportedly starts at ₹31,999

Realme GT 6T will reportedly be offered for ₹31,999 when it enters the Indian market next week.

Realme recently confirmed that the model will be announced in India on May 22. In its announcements, the company revealed several key details about the device, including its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, similar design to Realme GT Neo6 SE, 5500mAh battery, and 120W charging power.

While the brand remains mum about the handheld’s pricing, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claims that the device will be offered for ₹31,999 in India. In the post, the account shared a screenshot of an official-looking poster of Realme GT 6T with the said amount. We are still trying to verify the authenticity of the screenshot, but it seems to be taken from Realme’s own website.

Meanwhile, Yadav shared more details about the Realme GT 6T, echoing rumors that it is a rebranded Realme GT Neo6 SE. According to the tipster, the upcoming phone will offer a 6.78″ 1.5K LTPO OLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits, LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS and 8MP Ultrawide IMX355 lenses for the rear camera system, 32MP Sony IMX615 front lens, Android 14, and IP65 rating. While these set of features sound interesting, nonetheless, we advise our readers to take them with a pinch of salt at the moment.