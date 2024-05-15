Confirmed: Realme GT 6T has 5500mAh battery, 120W charging

Ahead of the GT 6T unveiling, Realme has confirmed that it will be powered by a huge 5500mAh battery and will support 120W fast charging.

The confirmation of the detail follows the brand’s earlier announcement about the launch date of the model, which will be next week, May 22. In this initial announcement, the company revealed that the Realme GT 6T will house the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, making it the first device in India to be powered by the said chip. Also, the poster from the company shows the design of the model, affirming speculations that it is a rebranded Realme GT Neo6 SE, thanks to their rear design similarities.

Now, Realme is back with another set of revelations, which now focuses on the battery and charging department of the GT 6T. According to the company, the handheld has two 2,750mAh cells, which equates to a 5,500mAh battery.

Additionally, the brand shared that the Realme GT 6T has support for 120W SuperVOOC charging. As per the company, the device can charge 50% of its battery capacity in just 10 minutes using the included 120W GaN charger in the package. Realme claims that this power is enough to last one day of use.

In addition to these details, earlier reports revealed that the Realme GT 6T will offer users 12GB RAM, 191g weight, 162×75.1×8.65mm dimensions, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 OS, a 50MP rear camera unit with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, and a 32MP selfie cam with an f/2.4 aperture.