Realme GT 7 Pro gets CN¥4K starting price

The Realme GT 7 Pro is now available for pre-orders in China. According to its listing, the yet-to-be-annoucned device sells for CN¥3,999.
Realme will officially announce the Realme GT 7 Pro in its local market on November 4 in China. After revealing several key details about the phone in recent days, the brand has finally made the model available for pre-orders online.
The GT 7 Pro is listed with a starting price of CN¥3,999, confirming earlier rumors about the phone’s price increase. This supports earlier reports about the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-armed models (including the Realme GT 7 Pro) experiencing price hikes.
On a positive note, aside from a powerful chip, the GT 7 Pro comes with other hardware upgrades to justify its higher price tag. According to reports, the model will offer the following:
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB RAM options
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options
- 6.78″ micro-quad-curved Samsung Eco² Plus 8T LTPO OLED with 2780 x 1264px resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 6000nits local peak brightness, and ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor and face recognition support
- Selfie Camera: 16MP
- Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 50MP (includes periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom)
- 6500mAh battery
- 120W charging
- IP68/69 rating
- Realme UI 6.0
- Mars Design, Star Trail Titanium, and Light Domain White colors