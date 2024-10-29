Realme GT 7 Pro gets CN¥4K starting price

The Realme GT 7 Pro is now available for pre-orders in China. According to its listing, the yet-to-be-annoucned device sells for CN¥3,999.

Realme will officially announce the Realme GT 7 Pro in its local market on November 4 in China. After revealing several key details about the phone in recent days, the brand has finally made the model available for pre-orders online.

The GT 7 Pro is listed with a starting price of CN¥3,999, confirming earlier rumors about the phone’s price increase. This supports earlier reports about the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-armed models (including the Realme GT 7 Pro) experiencing price hikes.

On a positive note, aside from a powerful chip, the GT 7 Pro comes with other hardware upgrades to justify its higher price tag. According to reports, the model will offer the following: