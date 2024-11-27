Realme GT 7 Pro hits more markets globally

After its China debut, the Realme GT 7 Pro has finally arrived in more markets around the globe.

The Realme GT 7 Pro launched locally earlier this month, and the brand then brought the model to India. Now, the device has been listed in more markets, including Germany.

The new GT phone is only available in Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey, leaving the Light Range White option in China. In addition, Realme’s global version of the GT 7 Pro has limited configurations. In India, its 12GB/256GB sells for ₹59,999, while its 16GB/512GB option comes at ₹62,999. In Germany, the 12GB/256GB version is priced at €800. To recall, the model debuted in China in 2GB/256GB (CN¥3599), 12GB/512GB (CN¥3899), 16GB/256GB (CN¥3999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥4799) configurations.

As expected, there are also other differences in other departments compared to Realme GT 7 Pro’s Chinese version. While the rest of the global markets get a 6500mAh battery, the phone’s variant in India only houses a smaller 5800mAh battery.

Aside from those things, here’s what interested buyers can expect from the global version of the Realme GT 7 Pro: