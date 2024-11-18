Realme GT 7 Pro now available for pre-orders in India… but here’s the catch

Fans in India can now put their Realme GT 7 Pro pre-orders. Sadly, and as expected, the global version of the model has some major differences (and downgrades) compared to its local version.

The Realme GT 7 Pro debuted in China earlier this month. Now, the company is bringing the model to more markets, including India, where it will launch on November 26.

To this end, Realme opened the pre-orders (via Amazon and authorized offline retailers) for the GT 7 Pro in India and confirmed some minor details about the phone. Unfortunately, one of them is the smaller battery of the phone’s global version. To recall, the Realme GT 7 Pro in China launched with a massive 6500mAh battery. The one coming in the international markets, however, will only offer a 5800mAh battery.

This is not the only section expected to receive changes in the global version of the GT 7 Pro, but this is not surprising. Like the other releases from various Chinese brands, smartphones coming to the global markets tend to have lower specifications.

To recall, here are the specs of the Realme GT 7 Pro, which debuted in China: