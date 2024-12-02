Realme GT 7 Pro hits stores in India

The Realme GT 7 Pro is now available in India, starting at ₹59,999.

The device was put on a listing in India a few days ago for pre-orders. Now, fans in India can purchase the Realme GT 7 Pro through offline stores, Realme’s official online India store, and Amazon India. According to the listings, the smartphone comes in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations for ₹59,999 and ₹65,999, respectively. The model is also now available in Germany, and other markets are expected to welcome it soon.

The Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 6.78″ curved Samsung Eco2 OLED Plus display in the front and a square camera module in the back. Thanks to its IP68/69 rating (plus a dedicated underwater camera mode) and gaming features (Game Super Resolution and Gaming Super Frame), it is the perfect underwater photography tool and gaming device. To allow it to last despite handling heavy work, there’s a huge 6500mAh battery, which supports 120W charging. However, it is important to note that the phone’s variant in India only houses a smaller 5800mAh battery.

Aside from those things, here’s what interested buyers can expect from the global version of the Realme GT 7 Pro: