Realme GT 7 Pro makes new first-day sales record

The Realme GT 7 Pro made a successful debut in China, reflected by its record-breaking sales rate.

Realme recently launched the Realme GT 7 Pro locally. According to its first-day sales record, it reached the top within just the first 24 hours of going live, beating the other new products in the market.

The success follows the consistent effort of the brand in promoting the impressive features of the phone, which includes its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, IP69/68 rating for underwater photography, a Samsung Eco2 OLED Plus screen, huge 6500mAh battery, and appealing $505 starting price. As pointed out by reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, it is the only model in its price range offering such a set of features, making it an attractive option for fans in China.

The actual unit sales number of the model is unknown, but Realme could reveal it soon, especially if it continues to collect more sales in the following days.

The GT 7 Pro comes in Mars Orange, Galaxy Grey, and Light Range White color options. Its configurations include 12GB/256GB (CN¥3599), 12GB/512GB (CN¥3899), 16GB/256GB (CN¥3999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥4799).

Here are more details about the Realme GT 7 Pro:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB (CN¥3599), 12GB/512GB (CN¥3899), 16GB/256GB (CN¥3999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥4799) configurations

6.78″ Samsung Eco2 OLED Plus with 6000nits peak brightness

Selfie Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera with OIS + 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto + 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide

6500mAh battery

120W SuperVOOC charging

IP68/69 rating

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

Mars Orange, Galaxy Grey, and Light Range White colors

