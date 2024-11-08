Realme GT 7 Pro replacement part pricing list now available

After launching the Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme has finally shared the pricing list of the model’s repair parts.
The Realme GT 7 Pro made its local debut earlier this month. On November 26, it will be announced in India, and it is expected to hit other markets soon. As Realme expands the availability of the model, it has shared the pricing list of its replacement parts.
- Motherboard (12GB/256GB): CN¥2,449
- Motherboard (12GB/512GB): CN¥2,559
- Motherboard (16GB/1TB): CN¥2,789
- Motherboard (16GB/256GB): CN¥2,499
- Motherboard (16GB/512GB): CN¥2,649
- Sub-board: CN¥50
- Motor: CN¥50
- Display: CN¥990
- Rear Main Camera: CN¥329
- Rear Telephoto: CN¥399
- Rear Wide Camera: CN¥95
- Main Selfie Camera: CN¥149
- Battery: CN¥249
- Battery Cover Assembly: CN¥270
- Adapter: CN¥159
- Receiver: CN¥50
- Data Cable: CN¥39
- Speaker: CN¥50