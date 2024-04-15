Realme releases GT Neo 6 SE spare part price list

After the recent release of the new GT Neo 6 SE model in China, Realme has revealed the official spare part price list for the device.
The Realme GT Neo 6 SE is the newest mid-range offering from the brand. It comes with a decent set of features and hardware components, including the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, a 16GB RAM max option, a 5500mAh battery, and more.
Despite all that, we’re glad to report that the spare part changes of the model come in decent price tags. This includes the surprising price for its bright 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 6000 nits peak brightness, which only comes at ¥580 (around $81).
Here is the full price list of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE’s spare parts:
- Motherboard: 16GB/512GB (¥1599 or around $225), 16GB/256GB (¥1499 or around $210), 12GB/256GB (¥1399 or around $197)
- Display Screen: ¥580 or around $81
- Rear Camera: Main (¥199 or around $28), Wide (¥95 or around $13)
- Front Camera: ¥159 or around $22
- Battery: ¥179 or around $25
- Battery Cover Assembly: ¥159 or around $22
- Charging Adapter: ¥149 or around $21
- Fingerprint Module: ¥99 or around $13
- Haptics: ¥50 or around $7
- Receiver: ¥50 or around $7
- Speaker: ¥50 or around $7
- Data Cable: ¥39 or around $5
If you are interested in the device, here are some of the significant points to know about it:
- The 5G device comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6000 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
- As leaked before, the GT Neo6 SE has narrow bezels, with both sides measuring 1.36mm and the bottom area coming at 1.94mm.
- It houses the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, which is complemented by an Adreno 732 GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.
- Configurations are available in 8GB/12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB (UFS 4.0) storage options.
- Interested buyers can choose between two colorways: Liquid Silver Knight and Cangye Hacker.
- The back boasts the titanium sky mirror design, giving the phone a futuristic and sleek look. Compared to other models, the rear camera island of the phone is not elevated. The camera units, nonetheless, are encased in metal rings.
- The selfie camera is a 32MP unit, while the rear camera system is made of a 50MP IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide unit.
- A 5500mAh battery powers the unit, which also supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging capability.
- It runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.