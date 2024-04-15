Realme releases GT Neo 6 SE spare part price list

After the recent release of the new GT Neo 6 SE model in China, Realme has revealed the official spare part price list for the device.

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE is the newest mid-range offering from the brand. It comes with a decent set of features and hardware components, including the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, a 16GB RAM max option, a 5500mAh battery, and more.

Despite all that, we’re glad to report that the spare part changes of the model come in decent price tags. This includes the surprising price for its bright 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 6000 nits peak brightness, which only comes at ¥580 (around $81).

Here is the full price list of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE’s spare parts:

Motherboard: 16GB/512GB (¥1599 or around $225), 16GB/256GB (¥1499 or around $210), 12GB/256GB (¥1399 or around $197)

Display Screen: ¥580 or around $81

Rear Camera: Main (¥199 or around $28), Wide (¥95 or around $13)

Front Camera: ¥159 or around $22

Battery: ¥179 or around $25

Battery Cover Assembly: ¥159 or around $22

Charging Adapter: ¥149 or around $21

Fingerprint Module: ¥99 or around $13

Haptics: ¥50 or around $7

Receiver: ¥50 or around $7

Speaker: ¥50 or around $7

Data Cable: ¥39 or around $5

If you are interested in the device, here are some of the significant points to know about it: