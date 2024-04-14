Teardown reveals Realme GT Neo6 SE is closely related to OnePlus Ace 3V

A new teardown video shows the huge similarities between the Realme GT Neo6 SE and OnePlus Ace 3V. According to the clip, the two models share similar details in various sections, making them appear almost like twins.

The teardown was performed by YouTube channel WekiHome, which examined the GT Neo6 SE and Ace 3V in detail. The process began by showing the different external designs of the two. However, upon inspection of their internal components and build, the clip highlighted how both models possess the same motherboard design and even a similar cooling solution. This similarity extends to the smartphones’ positioning of the heat sinks, storage and RAM (and even loudspeaker) suppliers, and rear camera sensors.

The clip also showed the identical secondary board located under the battery pack. On the other hand, while the OnePlus Ace 3V’s battery has more energy density and thinner, its difference from the Realme GT Neo6 SE in this section is almost insignificant, not to mention that both models have the same 5,500mAh capacity.

These details explain the almost identical specs sheet of the two phones, which are only given distinctions by several areas. For instance, the front cameras of the two greatly differ, with the Ace 3V sporting a 16MP unit while the GT Neo6 SE has a 32MP unit.

Another huge difference between the two phones lies in their displays. Although their screens look the same in a single glance, the dissection further revealed that the one the Realme phone is using is a curved panel from BOE, while the OnePlus creation is a flat display from Tianma. This also led to another difference between the two in terms of brightness, with the GT Neo6 SE boasting 1,500 nits of peak brightness, while the Ace 3V’s maximum brightness is only limited to 1,100 nits.

While these details could sound like news to some, it is not entirely surprising as OnePlus and Realme are subsidiaries of Oppo. The same applies to other brands under the same parent companies in the industry, explaining different reports about several phone creations being a rebranded model of one another. Despite this, companies still introduce some significant differences and improvements when rebranding their devices. As such, aside from spec sheets of the models, teardown clips like this help a lot in determining the differences between two similar-looking devices.

If you want to know more about Realme GT Neo6 SE and OnePlus Ace 3V, here’s the clip detailing the teardown findings.