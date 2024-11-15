Realme Narzo 70 series to welcome ‘Curve’ model in India next month

A new model will join the Realme Narzo 70 series in India in December: the Realme Narzo 70 Curve.
The model will be the latest addition to the Realme Narzo 70 series, which already offers the Realme Narzo 70, Realme Narzo 70x 5G, and Realme Narzo 70 Turbo. According to a report, the brand is now preparing the Narzo 70 Curve for its upcoming launch in India by the end of December.
According to an industry source, the phone will be priced between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000. In terms of its appearance, the new Narzo 70 phone will have a curved display. No other details about the device are available, but it should adopt the same set of specifications its siblings have. However, in terms of the camera island design, it is uncertain whether it will take the square design of the Turbo model, the circular module of the Narzo 70 and Narzo 70x, or have a new design.
To recall, here are the details of the current members of the Realme Narzo 70 series:
Realme Narzo 70
- Dimensity 7050
- 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, and Rainwater Smart Touch support
- 6GB and 8GB RAM options
- 128GB internal storage
- 50MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor
- 16MP front camera
- Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0
- 5,000mAh battery
- 45W fast charging, reverse wired charging
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Mini Capsule 2.0 support
- IP54 rating
- Ice Blue and Olive Green color options
Realme Narzo 70x
- Dimensity 6100+
- 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate
- 4GB and 6GB RAM options
- 128GB internal storage
- 50MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor
- 8MP front camera
- Android14-based Realme UI 5.0
- 5,000mAh battery
- 45W fast charging
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Ice Blue and Forest Green color options
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo
- MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy
- 6GB/128GB, 8/128GB, and 12/256GB configurations
- 6.67” FHD+ 120Hz OLED
- Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Selfie: 16MP
- 5000mAh battery
- 45W fast charging
- IP65 rating
- Turbo Yellow, Turbo Purple, and Turbo Green colors