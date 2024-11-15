Realme Narzo 70 series to welcome ‘Curve’ model in India next month

A new model will join the Realme Narzo 70 series in India in December: the Realme Narzo 70 Curve.

The model will be the latest addition to the Realme Narzo 70 series, which already offers the Realme Narzo 70, Realme Narzo 70x 5G, and Realme Narzo 70 Turbo. According to a report, the brand is now preparing the Narzo 70 Curve for its upcoming launch in India by the end of December.

According to an industry source, the phone will be priced between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000. In terms of its appearance, the new Narzo 70 phone will have a curved display. No other details about the device are available, but it should adopt the same set of specifications its siblings have. However, in terms of the camera island design, it is uncertain whether it will take the square design of the Turbo model, the circular module of the Narzo 70 and Narzo 70x, or have a new design.

To recall, here are the details of the current members of the Realme Narzo 70 series:

Realme Narzo 70

Dimensity 7050

6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, and Rainwater Smart Touch support

6GB and 8GB RAM options

128GB internal storage

50MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor

16MP front camera

Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0

5,000mAh battery

45W fast charging, reverse wired charging

In-display fingerprint sensor

Mini Capsule 2.0 support

IP54 rating

Ice Blue and Olive Green color options

Realme Narzo 70x

Dimensity 6100+

6.78-inch FHD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate

4GB and 6GB RAM options

128GB internal storage

50MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor

8MP front camera

Android14-based Realme UI 5.0

5,000mAh battery

45W fast charging

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Ice Blue and Forest Green color options

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy

6GB/128GB, 8/128GB, and 12/256GB configurations

6.67” FHD+ 120Hz OLED

Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie: 16MP

5000mAh battery

45W fast charging

IP65 rating

Turbo Yellow, Turbo Purple, and Turbo Green colors

Via