Realme Neo 7 beats Neo 6, Neo 6 SE combined first day-sales after quick 5-minute sellout

Realme has introduced another successful model in the market after its Realme Neo 7 sold out within just the first five minutes of hitting the shelves. According to the company, the phone’s flash sale exceeded the collective total sales of its predecessors.

The Realme Neo 7 is now official in China and has hit stores today. However, the flash sale stocks are no longer available after they are sold out immediately. The brand shared the news, noting that Neo 7’s first five minutes generated more sales than the collective first-day sales of the Realme Neo 6 and Realme Neo 6 SE.

The Neo 7 is the first model in the Neo lineup after its separation from the GT series. While the GT series is focused on high-end devices, the Neo series is dedicated to mid-range models. Yet, the Neo 7 offers some high-end specs, including a maximum 16GB/1TB configuration, a huge 7000mAh battery, and a high IP69 protection rating.

Here are more details about the new Realme Neo 7 in China: