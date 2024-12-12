Realme: Neo 7 pre-sales 887% higher vs. predecessor

Realme claims that its new Realme Neo 7 series has made a significant success just after its launch. According to the brand, the model’s pre-sales within its first hour is 887% higher compared to the earlier generation.

The Realme Neo 7 is now in China. Despite being a mid-range model, the new device offers high-end details, a maximum 16GB/1TB configuration, a huge 7000mAh battery, and a high IP69 protection rating.

Unsurprisingly, the Neo 7 was welcomed warmly by fans in China. After launch and within its first hour of going live, the company says that it gained an 887% increase in YoY pre-sales compared to the former generation. The Neo 7 is the first model in the Neo series after its separation from the GT lineup, so the company could be referring to the Realme GT Neo 6.

The brand did not provide the exact numbers, but it is important to emphasize that it could only be referring to the first hour of Neo 7 pre-sales and not to the entire first-day pre-sales.

Yet, the Neo 7’s success is not entirely surprising due to its specifications. While the GT series is focused on high-end devices and the Neo series is dedicated to mid-range models, Realme is marketing the Neo 7 as a model with “flagship-level durable performance, amazing durability, and full-level durable quality.”

To recall, the Realme Neo 7 debuted with the following details:

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

12GB/256GB (CN¥2,199), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2,199), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2,499), 16GB/512GB (CN¥2,799), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3,299)

6.78″ flat FHD+ 8T LTPO OLED with 1-120Hz refresh rate, optical in-display fingerprint scanner, and 6000nits peak local brightness

Selfie Camera:16MP

Rear Camera: 50MP IMX882 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

7000mAh Titan battery

80W charging

IP69 rating

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

Starship White, Submersible Blue, and Meteorite Black colors (The Bad Guys limited edition, 2025)