Realme to offer Neo 7 in ‘The Bad Guys’ limited edition in 2025

Realme will give fans a new design option for its recently launched Realme Neo 7 next year.

The Realme Neo 7 is finally official. The new handheld was unveiled in China this week, offering a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, up to 16GB RAM, a 7000mAh battery, and an IP69 rating. The phone comes in Starship White, Submersible Blue, and Meteorite Black colors, but Realme is planning to add one more option next year.

In its recent post on Weibo, the brand revealed that it will release a new Neo 7 design in 2025 featuring the famous The Bad Guys series in China. The company did not reveal the official design of the limited edition phone but shared a teaser clip for its arrival.

As for its specifications, the Realme Neo 7 The Bad Guys will likely adopt the same set of details the OG version has, such as:

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

12GB/256GB (CN¥2,199), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2,199), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2,499), 16GB/512GB (CN¥2,799), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3,299)

6.78″ flat FHD+ 8T LTPO OLED with 1-120Hz refresh rate, optical in-display fingerprint scanner, and 6000nits peak local brightness

Selfie Camera:16MP

Rear Camera: 50MP IMX882 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

7000mAh Titan battery

80W charging

IP69 rating

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

