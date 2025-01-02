Tipster: Realme Neo 7 SE to feature 7000mAh Titan battery

The Realme Neo 7 SE is reportedly adopting the same large battery its vanilla sibling is offering.

The Realme Neo 7 is already in the market, and recent claims say that an SE version of the model is soon expected. In his latest post on Weibo, leaker Digital Chat Station shared a new detail about the upcoming handheld.

According to the account, the Realme Neo 7 SE will house a huge 7000mAh battery. This is as huge as the battery found in the regular Neo 7, which also offers 80W charging support.

The tipster also revealed in an earlier post that the Neo 7 SE will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chip. Other details of the phone remain a mystery, and while it is expected to be a more affordable option in the series, it could adopt several specifications of the Neo 7, which offers:

6.78″ flat FHD+ 8T LTPO OLED with 1-120Hz refresh rate, optical in-display fingerprint scanner, and 6000nits peak local brightness

Selfie Camera:16MP

Rear Camera: 50MP IMX882 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

7000mAh Titan battery

80W charging

IP69 rating

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

Starship White, Submersible Blue, and Meteorite Black colors

