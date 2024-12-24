Realme Neo 7 SE reportedly debuting with Dimensity 8400

According to a leaker, the Realme Neo 7 SE will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chip.

The Dimensity 8400 SoC is now official. The new component is expected to power several new smartphone models in the market, including the Redmi Turbo 4, which will be the first device to house it. Soon, more models will be confirmed to use the chip, and the Realme Neo 7 SE is believed to be one of them.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station in a recent post, the Realme Neo 7 SE will indeed use the Dimensity 8400. Additionally, the tipster suggested that the phone will retain the huge battery capacity of its vanilla Realme Neo 7 sibling, which offers a 7000mAh battery. While the account did not specify the rating, he shared that its battery “will not be smaller than the competing products.”

The Realme Neo 7 SE is expected to be a more affordable option in the series. Yet, it could adopt the features and specifications of its sibling, which made a successful debut in China. To recall, it sold out just five minutes after going online in the said market. The phone offers the following details:

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

12GB/256GB (CN¥2,199), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2,199), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2,499), 16GB/512GB (CN¥2,799), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3,299)

6.78″ flat FHD+ 8T LTPO OLED with 1-120Hz refresh rate, optical in-display fingerprint scanner, and 6000nits peak local brightness

Selfie Camera:16MP

Rear Camera: 50MP IMX882 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

7000mAh Titan battery

80W charging

IP69 rating

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

Starship White, Submersible Blue, and Meteorite Black colors

Via