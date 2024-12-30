Realme Neo 7 ‘The Bad Guys’ debuting on Jan. 3 in China with Sword Soul Silver color

Realme has finally announced the arrival date of its limited edition Realme Neo 7 The Bad Guys model: January 3.

The Realme Neo 7 just made its debut in China earlier this month and is now preparing a new limited edition version of the phone. According to the brand, the latest edition is based on the famous The Bad Guys series in China. The phone will be offered in a Sword Soul Silver design inspired by the Longquan Sword and created through a silver stamping procedure. This gives the back panel the beautiful engravings of Bu Liang Ren and Tian An Xing.

As usual, Realme’s new limited edition phone includes special icons, wallpapers, animations, and more. As for the phone itself, the device offers the same set of specifications its standard sibling has, such as: