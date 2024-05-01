Realme P1 Pro hits stores in India

Indian consumers can now purchase their Realme P1 Pro in India.

The release of the Realme P1 Pro follows its launch alongside the standard P1 5G model weeks ago. On April 22, the P1 5G hit the stores. After a long wait, fortunately, the Pro variant is also now available in the market.

The model is now available on Flipkart, Realme website, and retail stores. Realme offers the P1 Pro in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red color options. It also comes in two choices for its configurations, with the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants selling at ₹21,999 and ₹22,999, respectively.

Here are the details the Realme P1 Pro offers: