Realme P1 Speed arrives in India with Dimensity 7300 Energy, up 1o 12GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

The Realme P series has welcomed the new Realme P1 Speed model in India.

The Realme P1 Speed joins the P1, P1 Pro, and P2 Pro models the brand has previously announced. As expected, it shares the same design as its P1 siblings, which have a huge rounded camera island on the back. According to Realme, “Whether it’s gaming, streaming, or multitasking, the Realme P1 Speed 5G promises unmatched performance and speed, taking your smartphone experience to new heights.”

It is powered by a Dimensity 7300 Energy chip, complemented by either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. In the power department, it comes with a 5000mAh battery, which has 45W charging support. This keeps the lights on for the 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz OLED with a 16MP selfie camera. On the back, there’s a 50MP + 2MP rear camera situated on the circular camera island in the center of the back panel.

The P1 Speed is available in Brushed Blue and Textured Titanium colors. Sales start on October 20, and it will be offered for ₹17,999 for the 8GB/128GB configuration and ₹20,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

Here are more details about the Realme P1 Speed: