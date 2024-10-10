Realme P1 Speed 5G to launch on October 12 in India with Dimensity 7300 Energy SOC

Realme announced that the Realme P1 Speed 5G would debut on October 12 in India. According to the company, the upcoming smartphone will be armed with a Dimensity 7300 Energy chip.

The Realme P1 Speed 5G will join the P1, P1 Pro, and P2 Pro that the brand launched in the past months. According to the images shared, the Realme P1 Speed 5G will share a similar design with its P1 siblings, which sport a huge rounded camera island in the back with four cutouts.

Realme also revealed that the Realme P1 Speed 5G will feature a flat design for its back panel, side frames, and display. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and thin bezels with a thick chin.

Ultimately, the phone houses the Dimensiity 7300 Energy chip inside, which Realme says garnered over 750K scores on AnTuTu. The brand noted that “Whether it’s gaming, streaming, or multitasking, the Realme P1 Speed 5G promises unmatched performance and speed, taking your smartphone experience to new heights.”

No other details about the phone are available at the moment, but it could borrow some of the features of its P1 siblings, which offer:

Realme P1

6nm Dimensity 7050 chipset 5G

6GB/128GB (₹15,999), 8GB/256GB (₹18,999)

6.7″ 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ display with 2,000 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: Sony LYT600 sensor 50MP main sensor camera + 2MP portrait

Selfie Camera: 16MP

5000mAh battery

45W SuperVOOC

Realme UI 5.0

IP54 rating

Rainwater Touch feature and in-display 3D fingerprint scanner

Phoenix Red and Peacock Green

Realme P1 Pro