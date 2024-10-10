Realme P1 Speed 5G to launch on October 12 in India with Dimensity 7300 Energy SOC

Realme announced that the Realme P1 Speed 5G would debut on October 12 in India. According to the company, the upcoming smartphone will be armed with a Dimensity 7300 Energy chip.
The Realme P1 Speed 5G will join the P1, P1 Pro, and P2 Pro that the brand launched in the past months. According to the images shared, the Realme P1 Speed 5G will share a similar design with its P1 siblings, which sport a huge rounded camera island in the back with four cutouts.
Realme also revealed that the Realme P1 Speed 5G will feature a flat design for its back panel, side frames, and display. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and thin bezels with a thick chin.
Ultimately, the phone houses the Dimensiity 7300 Energy chip inside, which Realme says garnered over 750K scores on AnTuTu. The brand noted that “Whether it’s gaming, streaming, or multitasking, the Realme P1 Speed 5G promises unmatched performance and speed, taking your smartphone experience to new heights.”
No other details about the phone are available at the moment, but it could borrow some of the features of its P1 siblings, which offer:
Realme P1
- 6nm Dimensity 7050 chipset 5G
- 6GB/128GB (₹15,999), 8GB/256GB (₹18,999)
- 6.7″ 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ display with 2,000 nits peak brightness
- Rear Camera: Sony LYT600 sensor 50MP main sensor camera + 2MP portrait
- Selfie Camera: 16MP
- 5000mAh battery
- 45W SuperVOOC
- Realme UI 5.0
- IP54 rating
- Rainwater Touch feature and in-display 3D fingerprint scanner
- Phoenix Red and Peacock Green
Realme P1 Pro
- 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset 5G
- 8GB/128GB (₹21,999), 8GB/256GB (₹22,999)
- Curved 6.7″ 120Hz ProXDR AMOLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness and 2.32mm-narrow chin
- Rear Camera: Sony LYT600 sensor 50MP main sensor camera + 8MP ultrawide lens + 2MP macro lens
- Selfie Camera: 16MP selfie
- 5000mAh battery
- 45W SuperVOOC
- Realme UI 5.0
- IP65 rating
- Tactile engine, Air Gestures, in-display fingerprint scanner, and Rainwater Touch feature