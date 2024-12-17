Realme P3 Ultra launching in India in January 2025

Realme is reportedly already working on the P3 series. According to a leak, the phone will be launched in India next month.

The Realme P3 will succeed the Realme P2 series, which currently has the Realme P2 Pro as its latest model. Now, folks from 91Mobiles cite a source who shared that the brand is already preparing P2’s successor for launch. According to the report, the Realme P3 series will be led by the Realme P3 Ultra, which will debut in January 2025 in India.

The Realme P3 Ultra reportedly comes in a grey color and has a glossy back panel. The phone also has a maximum configuration of 12GB/256GB.

No other details about the Realme P3 Ultra are available, but it will likely borrow some of the details of the Realme P2 Pro, which offers a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 5200mAh battery, 80W SuperVOOC charging, 6.7″ curved FHD+ 120Hz OLED with 2,000 nits peak brightness, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 50MP Sony 1/1.95″ LYT-600 main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide unit.

