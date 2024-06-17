Realme shares tips on how users can keep their devices cool amid extreme heat in India

India is one of the countries experiencing severe heat this summer. With this, as one of the biggest smartphone brands in the said market, Realme shares several tips to aid users in keeping their devices cool.

Devices heating up are not a surprise, especially during specific instances when they are being put under heavy work. Weather can also, most of the time, affect the device’s temperature. Unfortunately, India, being a hot tropical country, can be a huge oven for devices. Realme acknowledges this fact in a recent post on X, instructing owners on how to keep their devices cool during this summer season.

According to the brand, some of the ways users can do to keep their devices at the right temperature include: