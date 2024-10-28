Realme UI 6.0 rollout timeline, supported device list confirmed

Android 15 is now being introduced to various devices, and Realme is one of the latest supporting the move. To this end, the brand announced the timeline of the Realme UI 6.0 rollout and the list of devices getting it.

According to the company, the Realme UI 6.0 rollout will be divided into two parts. The first period will be shorter, covering three months, which means it could happen until January 2025. The second period, on the other hand, will be a six-month rollout. The first phone to launch with the said update is the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro, which will debut on November 4 in China.

According to Realme, these are the models set to receive the Realme UI 6.0 update:

First Period Rollout

Realme GT 6

Realme GT 6T

Realme 13 Pro+

Realme 13 Pro

Realme 13+

Realme 12 Pro+

Realme 12 Pro

Second Period Rollout

Realme GT3 240W

Realme 11 Pro+

Realme 11 Pro

Realme 10 Pro+

Realme 10 Pro

Realme 13

Realme 12+

Realme 12

Realme 12x

