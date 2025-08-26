Xiaomi to rebadge Redmi Note 15 Pro+ as Poco M8 Pro

A firmware leak shows that the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will be released in the global market as the Poco M8 Pro.

Xiaomi presented the Redmi Note 15 series days ago in China. According to leaks, the brand is already preparing the Nite 15 Pro+ for a global launch. However, instead of using the same moniker, a code leak shows that it would instead be marketed under the Poco branding in the international market.

According to rumors, however, Xiaomi will be making some significant changes to the phone. This includes the smaller 6500mAh battery (with the same 100W charging support) and the removal of the telephoto unit.

Yet, if the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is really coming as the Poco M8 Pro in the global market, fans can expect the following details:

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS2.2 storage

6.83” 2772x1280px (1.5K) 120Hz AMOLED with 3200nits peak brightness

50MP OV Light Hunter 800 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

32MP selfie camera

IP68 and IP69K rating

Xiaomi HyperOS 2

Midnight Black, Cedar White, Sky Blue, and Smoky Purple

Source