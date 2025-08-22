Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus’ global version has no telephoto, smaller battery

Some key details of the international variant of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ have surfaced online.

The Redmi Note 15 series is now officially available in China and is expected to arrive in other markets soon. Like in the past, however, the global versions could have different specs than their Chinese counterparts.

A leak involving the Pro+ model of the series has somehow affirmed this, revealing some of its downgrades. According to a tip, the Redmi model will drop the 50MP 2.5x zoom telephoto lens of its Chinese sibling, and will only have two lenses: wide and ultrawide. It is also reportedly getting a 6500mAh battery, which is 500mAh lower than what the model in China offers. On a positive note, from 90W, the global variant is allegedly coming with 100W charging support.

To compare, here are the specs of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ in China:

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS2.2 storage

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB

6.83” 2772x1280px (1.5K) 120Hz AMOLED with 3200nits peak brightness

50MP OV Light Hunter 800 main camera with OIS + 50MP portrait lens with 2.5x optical zoom + 8MP ultrawide

32MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

90W wired and 22.5W reverse wired charging

IP68 and IP69K rating

Xiaomi HyperOS 2

Midnight Black, Cedar White, Sky Blue, and Smoky Purple

