Redmi 13 appears on IMDA, EEC prior to expected launch

The launch of the Redmi 13 is likely just around the corner, as the device has been spotted again on IMDA and EEC.

Redmi 13 was spotted on various platforms weeks ago, and its latest appearance on new platforms could indicate that the brand is getting near to surprising us with the announcement of the device. Unfortunately, its discovery on IMDA and EEC didn’t reveal any new details about its specifications, albeit they mention one of the variants (24049RN28L) of the model.

To recall, as shared in earlier reports, the phone will be available in different variants based on their market availability (probably India, Latin America, and other global markets). There are currently four variants of the smartphone, as suggested by its 404ARN45A, 2404ARN45I, 24040RN64Y, and 24049RN28L model numbers. According to its recent appearances on other platforms, Redmi 13 will feature the Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0 system, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 33W wired fast charging capability. Unfortunately, due to variations, there could also be some differences in some sections of the variants that will be sold. For instance, we expect the 2404ARN45A variant not to include NFC.

Also, based on the codes we spotted, the said model has the internal alias of “moon” and the dedicated “N19A/C/E/L” model number. In the past, it was reported that the Redmi 12 had been assigned the M19A model number, making today’s discovery plausible that the device we spotted was indeed the Redmi 13.

Ultimately, the model is believed to be just the same as the upcoming Poco M6 model due to the huge similarities in the model numbers we spotted. Based on the other examinations we performed, the Poco device has the 2404APC5FG and 2404APC5FI variants, which are not far from the assigned model numbers of the Redmi 13.